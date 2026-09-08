The Ann Arbor Django Reinhardt Festival returns to The Ark for a joyous celebration of the music and legacy of jazz guitar pioneer Django Reinhardt. Hosted by guitarist Andrew Brown, a longtime champion of Hot Club music in Michigan whose performances and educational efforts have helped cultivate the region’s Django community, this year’s festival features an outstanding cast of musicians. Featured in the evening is guitarist Sam Farthing, one of the most exciting young voices in jazz manouche today, known for his virtuosic technique, expressive improvisation, and appearances at major Django festivals across North America and Europe. Joining him is acclaimed violinist Grant Flick, an Ann Arbor-based composer, educator, and multi-style improviser whose award-winning work spans jazz, bluegrass, chamber music, and the rich tradition of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. Together they will be joined by the full Djangophonique crew—clarinetist Tyler Rindo, vocalist Katie Lynne, guitarist David Bendena, and bassist Jorian Olk-Szost—for an evening of swinging rhythms, dazzling solos, heartfelt melodies, and the infectious energy that has made jazz manouche a beloved musical tradition around the world.