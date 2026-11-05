Ann Arbor ED Talks: Is College Still Worth It?

College can open doors, expand possibilities, and change lives. But as costs rise and expectations shift, what does it mean for public universities to deliver on their promise?

Join University of Michigan faculty and community members for a lively conversation about the value of higher education, the opportunities it creates, and what the future of college could look like.

Whether you're a parent, student, educator, school leader, community organization member, or simply someone who cares about the future of education, your perspective is welcome. This conversation is for the entire community, and you do not need to be affiliated with the University of Michigan to attend.

Bring your perspective, hear new ones, and help shape the conversation.

Enjoy food and refreshments, plus a special gift as our thank-you for attending! All are welcome, and transportation options are available.

Learn more and register: myumi.ch/qw9QZ