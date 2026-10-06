Annual Folk Fest at the MI Folk School

The third annual Michigan Folk School Folk Festival is near! Join us for a day of folksy fun on Saturday, October 17 from 10am to 3pm.

Ever wonder what the Michigan Folk School has to offer? This free event is the perfect day to check us out at Staebler Farm County Park in Ann Arbor! Mark your calendar for a day of craft demonstrations, good food, and community connection.

We'll have live demonstrations, showcasing the activities taught at The Michigan Folk School, such as:

Animal husbandry, basketry, bee keeping, farming/gardening, food crafting, jewelry making, metalsmithing, natural weaving, stained glass design, woodworking, and more!

Refreshments by Tacos El Panda Food Truck, Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck. The Dixboro Dairy Ice Cream Cart.

Staebler Farm County Park - 7734 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

Interested in volunteering? Contact Lauren at Parks-volunteering@washtenaw.org