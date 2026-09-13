Buckle up and get ready for the road trip of your life with Artrageous! This 5-star, internationally touring show has fans raving. Harrison Ford says, “You are amazing!” CBS shouts, “Go See This Show!” And The NBA All Stars proclaim, “So spectacular! So immediate! So brilliantly creative!”

Embark on an unforgettable journey where every turn reveals a new adventure! Our adventure is fueled by a visual concert that blends the mesmerizing music of Artrageous' original recording artists and composers with dynamic live art by award-winning artists.

Let your imagination run wild as we make thrilling pit stops and create memories along the way. You're in the driver's seat! Turn up the speakers by joining the troupe on stage to star in your own number, or watch as your family and friends take the limelight. Discover historic road markers that deepen the experience, and even those in the backseat can join a quest to win a painting valued at $25,000!

JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN! Come dressed in your favorite DIY Artrageous Costume to enter the Artrageous Costume Contest & make sure to come early because the first 100 passengers to enter the theater will receive a complimentary Adventure Kit. Ready to hit the road with Artrageous? Let's roll!

BCPA Tech Club Fundraiser

Doors to the lobby open at 3:00pm. Come mingle and support concession sales that will serve as a fundraiser that supports training and scholarship opportunities for the BCPA's student theater Tech Club.

