Arts & Healing Sept Workshop Information Session
Arts & Healing Sept Workshop Information Session
Interested in learning how the creative arts & conversation can help you cope with the demands of uncertain, rapidly changing environment?
Join this session to learn about our upcoming workshop & ask questions about our initiative. All are welcome in our non-judgmental space.
We focus on self-expression, community building, and having conversation to share our visions for the future.
Event will be in Rm 1, 3rd floor.
Ann Arbor District Library Downtown, 3rd floor, Rm 1
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Arts Healing Within & Across Communities
734-647-5814
aebreo@umich.edu
Ann Arbor District Library Downtown, 3rd floor, Rm 1
343 S 5th AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-218-3307
wolverbob@gmail.com