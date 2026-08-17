Beyond Choir Presents: Light in the Darkness
Beyond Choir Presents: Light in the Darkness
Featuring Lux Aeterna, and Bach’s Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (BWV 140), this opening program reflects on themes of eternal light, awakening, and hope through luminous choral repertoire.
Eastern Michigan University Honors College
$12-$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Beyond Choir
info@beyondchoir.com
Eastern Michigan University Honors College
511 W Forest AveYpsilanti, Michigan 48197