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Beyond Choir Presents: Light in the Darkness

Beyond Choir Presents: Light in the Darkness

Featuring Lux Aeterna, and Bach’s Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (BWV 140), this opening program reflects on themes of eternal light, awakening, and hope through luminous choral repertoire.

Eastern Michigan University Honors College
$12-$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Beyond Choir
info@beyondchoir.com
www.beyondchoir.com
Eastern Michigan University Honors College
511 W Forest Ave
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197