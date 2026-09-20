Black Cat: Ghoulita Graves Presents...The Curse of Blood
Black Cat: Ghoulita Graves Presents...The Curse of Blood
NTG's annual Halloween Black Cat show returns! This year, we return to Huron Valley as our favorite cable access host Ghoulita Graves presents… The Curse of Blood! Directed by Kylista Geiger | Music Direction by Kristin Anne Danko | Starring: Jennifer Jakubowski, Jessica Lee, Patrice Linman, Dena Moscheck, Greg Pizzino, Josh Stewart, and Drew Tallquist. Don't forget your costume for the costume contest hosted by Ghoulita Graves!
The Back Office Studio
$12 - $20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Neighborhood Theatre Group
info@ntgypsi.org
The Back Office Studio
13 N Washington StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197