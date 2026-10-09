Boblo Day at The Foundry
Boblo Day at The Foundry
Visit The Foundry by History Loves Company in downtown Pontiac for Boblo Day on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern. Explore the Boblo display, share memories and stories, and meet Chris Hubel for an in-person signing of They Lied to Us About Detroit.
Location: The Foundry, 35 W Huron St, Suite 101, Pontiac, MI 48342.
Event details and updates: https://thefoundryhlc.com/pages/events
The Foundry
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Foundry by History Loves Company
chris@historylovesco.com