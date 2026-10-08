Brick Cities Detroit: Two-Day LEGO Fan Convention

Brick Cities Detroit brings a two-day LEGO fan convention to the Hellenic Cultural Center in Westland, October 17 and 18, 2026. The floor features a gallery of original creations built by fans from across the country, a vendor hall stocked with sets and minifigs from local resellers, a derby track for brick-built cars, a scavenger hunt, and open build and DUPLO zones for the youngest builders. Tickets are sold by timed session so the floor never gets crowded. Kids under 5 get in free. The center is on Joy Rd in Westland, about 20 miles west of downtown Detroit.

Saturday sessions 12-2pm, 3-5pm and 6-8pm. Sunday sessions 11am-1pm and 2-4pm. Each ticket is good for one timed session, chosen at registration.

Tickets: Kids (5-17) $12, Adults $17, Family deal $45 (1-2 adults plus up to 5 kids), VIP Kid $28, VIP Adult $33. Under 5 free.