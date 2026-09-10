Cake and Ice Cream: Creating a Sense of Belonging at U-M Student Banquets in the Early 20th Century

Dorm dinners and late night snacks with friends and roommates have been a major part of the college experience for generations of students. At U-M this has been true since its founding, and in the early 1900s the most memorable meals were formal banquets hosted by student organizations. Join us and Professor Lisa Young to learn about these banquets and how they created a sense of belonging for Michigan’s community that lasted long after graduation.

Refreshments will be provided, and anyone is welcome to attend this free talk. Registration is recommended for in-person attendance, and we’re glad to welcome anyone who wishes to attend virtually.