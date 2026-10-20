© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get election coverage information

Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends

Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends

Kerrytown Concert House glows by candlelight for an evening of reimagined holiday classics, arranged by R. MacKenzie Lewis for a seven-piece ensemble of Michigan’s finest musicians. Flute, clarinet, alto and tenor saxophone, bass clarinet, violin, cello, guitar, bass, and piano trade colors and textures across inventive new takes on familiar tunes — an intimate and warm way to welcome the season.

Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students &amp; Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://kerrytownconcerthouse.com/
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://www.kerrytownconcerthouse.com/