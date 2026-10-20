Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends
Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends
Kerrytown Concert House glows by candlelight for an evening of reimagined holiday classics, arranged by R. MacKenzie Lewis for a seven-piece ensemble of Michigan’s finest musicians. Flute, clarinet, alto and tenor saxophone, bass clarinet, violin, cello, guitar, bass, and piano trade colors and textures across inventive new takes on familiar tunes — an intimate and warm way to welcome the season.
Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students & Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com