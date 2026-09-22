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Ciao!Jazz featuring organissimo B3tles tribute to the Fab Four

Ciao!Jazz featuring organissimo B3tles tribute to the Fab Four

This is the sixth season of 2 Stones Events’ monthly concerts with a speakeasy vibe in the lower level of Ciao Amici’s restaurant in downtown Brighton.

The show: B3tles presents a fresh look at beloved Beatles songs and the care organissimo has put into their music makes this a joyful and inspired listen.

$29 TICKETS — Limited to just 100 seats for each show -- 6-7:30 and 8:30-10pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior. This is a general admission show. Tickets here - https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/ciaojazz-4858145/

‘Cash-only’ (literally) bar: Please, only call the restaurant (810-227-9000) for dinner reservations upstairs before or after your show!

Ciao Amici's Restaurant
29.00
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

2 Stones Events, INC
(586) 484-8797
info@2stonesevents.com
http://www.2stonesevents.com

Artist Group Info

organissmo B3tles
info@2stonesevents.com
https://www.organissimo.org/about.htm
Ciao Amici's Restaurant
217 W. Main Street
Brighton, Michigan 48116
(586) 484-8797
info@2stonesevents.com
https://www.2stonesevents.com