Ciao!Jazz featuring organissimo B3tles tribute to the Fab Four

This is the sixth season of 2 Stones Events’ monthly concerts with a speakeasy vibe in the lower level of Ciao Amici’s restaurant in downtown Brighton.

The show: B3tles presents a fresh look at beloved Beatles songs and the care organissimo has put into their music makes this a joyful and inspired listen.

$29 TICKETS — Limited to just 100 seats for each show -- 6-7:30 and 8:30-10pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior. This is a general admission show. Tickets here - https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/ciaojazz-4858145/

‘Cash-only’ (literally) bar: Please, only call the restaurant (810-227-9000) for dinner reservations upstairs before or after your show!