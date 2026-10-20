Ciao!Jazz featuring Tumbao Bravo

This is the sixth season of 2 Stones Events’ monthly concerts with a speakeasy vibe in the lower level of Ciao Amici’s restaurant in downtown Brighton. $29 TICKETS — Limited to just 100 seats for each show -- 6-7:30 and 8:30-10pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior. This is a general admission show. Tickets here - https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/ciaojazz-4858145/

The show: Tumbao Bravo is an award-winning Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz ensemble formed in 2003. Based out of Michigan, the group blends modern jazz sensibilities with traditional mambo, salsa, and rumba rhythms across multiple critically acclaimed albums. Check out some video here - https://www.tumbaobravo.com/video/.

‘Cash-only’ (literally) bar: Please, only call the restaurant (810-227-9000) for dinner reservations upstairs before or after your show! No food is served in the lower level.