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Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel

Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel

Duane Betts ignites and brings an evolution to the Southern rock tradition. With a fiery legacy forged by his father, the legendary Dickey Betts, the second generation musician infuses it with his own soul-stirring blend of blues, raw passion, and six-string mastery. Backed by his band, Palmetto Motel, Betts delivers a dynamic live show filled with searing guitar solos, heartfelt storytelling, and a mix of classic influences with fresh energy. Fans can expect a blend of roots rock, blues, and some improvisational jamming, creating an electrifying yet deeply authentic experience.

The Ark
$40.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Ark
barb@theark.org
https://theark.org

Artist Group Info

Duane Betts
greta@theark.org
https://www.duanebetts.com/
The Ark
316 S. Main Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org
https://theark.org