Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel
Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel
Duane Betts ignites and brings an evolution to the Southern rock tradition. With a fiery legacy forged by his father, the legendary Dickey Betts, the second generation musician infuses it with his own soul-stirring blend of blues, raw passion, and six-string mastery. Backed by his band, Palmetto Motel, Betts delivers a dynamic live show filled with searing guitar solos, heartfelt storytelling, and a mix of classic influences with fresh energy. Fans can expect a blend of roots rock, blues, and some improvisational jamming, creating an electrifying yet deeply authentic experience.
The Ark
$40.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Ark
barb@theark.org
Artist Group Info
Duane Betts
greta@theark.org
The Ark
316 S. Main StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org