Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel

Duane Betts ignites and brings an evolution to the Southern rock tradition. With a fiery legacy forged by his father, the legendary Dickey Betts, the second generation musician infuses it with his own soul-stirring blend of blues, raw passion, and six-string mastery. Backed by his band, Palmetto Motel, Betts delivers a dynamic live show filled with searing guitar solos, heartfelt storytelling, and a mix of classic influences with fresh energy. Fans can expect a blend of roots rock, blues, and some improvisational jamming, creating an electrifying yet deeply authentic experience.