Educators Night: Detroit’s Cultural Center as Your Classroom Without Walls

Join us for an inspiring evening at the annual Educators Night on Tuesday, September 15, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This free, multi-venue event invites early childhood and Pre-K–12 educators, school administrators, and homeschooling parents to discover Detroit’s Cultural Center as an interconnected learning district.

Why Attend?

Step beyond the classroom and build year-long partnerships. You’ll have the chance to:

Connect: Meet over 60 arts, cultural, STEM, and education nonprofit partners from across Southeast Michigan.

Resource Up: Discover field trip opportunities, in-school workshops, and professional development (including select programs eligible for SCECH credits).

Experience: Engage with hands-on activities, performances, and demonstrations at five host institutions.

The Learning District

The event is designed for flexibility—start at the institution that best fits your teaching discipline, then explore the district at your own pace:

Charles H. Wright Museum: Performing Arts & Culture

Detroit Historical Museum: History & Sustainability

Detroit Institute of Arts: Arts & Design

Detroit Public Library: Early Childhood, Literacy, & Teacher Resources

Michigan Science Center: STEM (Also featuring a food truck rally!)

Perks & Takeaways

Pre-registered attendees receive a commemorative tote bag (while supplies last). Plus, fill out your event stamp card by visiting three or more venues to earn a special Detroit Cultural Center gift.

Come for one evening and leave with a year’s worth of possibilities. Register now and let’s transform the Cultural Center into your most valuable educational resource.