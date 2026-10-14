Ellen Rowe’s All About the Trio – The Trio Goes to the Movies

Ellen Rowe opens the 26-27 season of All About the Trio with a tribute to one of jazz’s richest source books: Hollywood. While many beloved “standards” came from Broadway or Tin Pan Alley, film composers were also writing wonderful melodies that jazz musicians adapted for their own use. This concert traces how those themes crossed over from the screen to the bandstand.

Rowe leads longtime collaborators Paul Keller on bass and Pete Siers on drums through music by Henry Mancini (Moon River, Days of Wine and Roses), Johnny Mandel (The Shadow of Your Smile, Emily), Jerome Kern (The Way You Look Tonight, Long Ago and Far Away), and David Raksin (Laura), among others — composers who moved fluidly between film scoring and the jazz world, writing themes so strong they outlived the movies themselves. As always, Rowe pairs the performance with her trademark commentary and context, exploring what makes these melodies endure.