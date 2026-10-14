Empowering Americana: The Rebel Eves in Concert

The Rebel Eves is a heart warming and fiercely inspiring trio of women who joined forces after a decade of successful solo careers. Through guitars, piano, bass and swelling harmonies, they describe their music as Empowering Americana, with a motto of connection over perfection. They have quickly won over the hearts of their audiences with their honest storytelling, hair-raising harmonies, and compelling lyricism that makes for true listening room moments attendees won’t soon forget. Cultivating moments of vulnerability, laughter, original songs, and incredible 3-part harmonies in their shows, they can promise you will walk away feeling inspired, connected, and hopeful. Band members: Katie Greene, piano & bass; Grace Theisen, electric guitar; Jilian Linklater, acoustic guitar & bass.