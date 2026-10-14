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Empowering Americana: The Rebel Eves in Concert

Empowering Americana: The Rebel Eves in Concert

The Rebel Eves is a heart warming and fiercely inspiring trio of women who joined forces after a decade of successful solo careers. Through guitars, piano, bass and swelling harmonies, they describe their music as Empowering Americana, with a motto of connection over perfection. They have quickly won over the hearts of their audiences with their honest storytelling, hair-raising harmonies, and compelling lyricism that makes for true listening room moments attendees won’t soon forget. Cultivating moments of vulnerability, laughter, original songs, and incredible 3-part harmonies in their shows, they can promise you will walk away feeling inspired, connected, and hopeful. Band members: Katie Greene, piano & bass; Grace Theisen, electric guitar; Jilian Linklater, acoustic guitar & bass.

Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $25-35; Students &amp; Youth: $15-25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://kerrytownconcerthouse.com/

Artist Group Info

The Rebel Eves
https://www.therebeleves.com/
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://www.kerrytownconcerthouse.com/