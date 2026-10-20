EMU Children's Institute Shoe Drive

Donate gently worn, used, and new shoes- Accepting adult shoes and kids shoes- tennis shoes, sandals, heels, snow boots, work boots, cleats, water shoes, and Crocs

We have a donation box in front of the building at all times. If you have a large amount you can contact the school and we can arrange a pick-up. 734-487-2348

Shoe donations help us raise funds for our LITTLE FREE THRIFT SHOP to

support families in need and Help us raise funds for our LITTLE FREE THRIFT SHOP to support families in need.

Collected shoes not only help support us, but they will be reused

and given a second life by those in need through microenterprise.