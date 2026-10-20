EMU Children's Institute Shoe Drive
EMU Children's Institute Shoe Drive
Donate gently worn, used, and new shoes- Accepting adult shoes and kids shoes- tennis shoes, sandals, heels, snow boots, work boots, cleats, water shoes, and Crocs
We have a donation box in front of the building at all times. If you have a large amount you can contact the school and we can arrange a pick-up. 734-487-2348
Shoe donations help us raise funds for our LITTLE FREE THRIFT SHOP to
support families in need and Help us raise funds for our LITTLE FREE THRIFT SHOP to support families in need.
Collected shoes not only help support us, but they will be reused
and given a second life by those in need through microenterprise.
EMU Children's Institute
07:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Dec 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
EMU Children's Institute
734-487-2348
msouder@emich.edu
EMU Children's Institute
1055 Cornell - Fletcher BuildingYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-2348
msouder@emich.edu