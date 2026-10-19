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EMU Men's Basketball vs. Ball State

EMU Men's Basketball vs. Ball State

Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Ball State at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Tickets start at $12 (general admission) with reserved seats from $15. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.

George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $12
03:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
https://emueagles.com/
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt Road
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669
https://emueagles.com/