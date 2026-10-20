EMU Men's Basketball vs. Buffalo

Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Buffalo at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Senior Night and Fan Appreciation Day - the final home game of the season. Tickets start at $12 (general admission) with reserved seats from $15. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.