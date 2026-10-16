EMU Men's Basketball vs. Great Lakes Christian - Home Opener
EMU Men's Basketball vs. Great Lakes Christian - Home Opener
Eastern Michigan University men's basketball home opener against Great Lakes Christian College. It's the first home game of the Billy Donlon era - Military Appreciation Night with free posters and schedule magnets for fans on Veterans Day. Tickets start at $12 (general admission); reserved seats from $15. EMU students get in free with the Flight Crew/Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets: https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $12
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669