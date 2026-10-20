EMU Men's Basketball vs. Ohio
EMU Men's Basketball vs. Ohio
Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Ohio at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Tickets start at $12 (general admission) with reserved seats from $15. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $12
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 16 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669