EMU Men's Basketball vs. Sun Belt Conference Opponent (TBD)
EMU Men's Basketball vs. Sun Belt Conference Opponent (TBD)
Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Sun Belt Conference Opponent (TBD) at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. MAC-SBC Challenge - the visiting Sun Belt opponent will be announced in January. Tickets start at $12 (general admission) with reserved seats from $15. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $12
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669