EMU Men's Basketball vs. Sun Belt Conference Opponent (TBD)

Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Sun Belt Conference Opponent (TBD) at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. MAC-SBC Challenge - the visiting Sun Belt opponent will be announced in January. Tickets start at $12 (general admission) with reserved seats from $15. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.