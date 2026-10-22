EMU Women's Basketball vs. Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan University women's basketball hosts Central Michigan at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Doubleheader with EMU Men's Basketball at 3:30 PM - Senior Day and Fan Appreciation Day. Tickets start at $10. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.