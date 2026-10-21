EMU Women's Basketball vs. Kent State
EMU Women's Basketball vs. Kent State
Eastern Michigan University women's basketball hosts Kent State at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Y2K Night - games, music, and more celebrating the year 2000. Tickets start at $10. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $10
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 6 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669