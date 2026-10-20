EMU Women's Basketball vs. Valparaiso
EMU Women's Basketball vs. Valparaiso
Eastern Michigan University women's basketball hosts Valparaiso at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Future Eagles Day - building the next generation of Eastern fans. Tickets start at $10. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $10
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669