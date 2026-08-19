Home Run for the House supports the mission of Ronald McDonald House Ann Arbor—to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare the most.

This special event is powered by a dedicated community of grateful families, volunteers, companies, donors, and friends.

By joining us, you’ll help ensure that families can stay close to the care their children need—completely free of charge.

Gather your family and friends and head to the ballpark for a day of fun, connection, and purpose. Enjoy field-day experiences like:

- Kid’s Zone Activities – inflatables, crafts, and more

- Run the Bases & Toss the Ball with University of Michigan baseball players

- Mascot Meet & Greet

- Food, Music, Photos, and More!

This event is also a meaningful opportunity for families and the community to celebrate, remember, and honor loved ones—together.