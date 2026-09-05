How Do You See the World? - Arts & Healing Sept Workshop - Session 1

This is the first session in a workshop series focusing on the natural, built and social environments. In this session, we explore what we perceive in our environments, how we treat our environment and the other living beings in it, and hold conversations about our concerns and the future we hope to create.

Concerned about Washtenaw Co's natural resources or issues related to the built environment?

Concerned about the social environment in our county and it's cities/townships?

Interested in the creative arts as a means of healing and resilience?

Want to meet others who want to share their thoughts & feelings through creative activities?

Arts & Healing strives to connect individuals & build bridges across local communities by engaging in positive creative activities and exploring art as a means for discovering our common humanity, managing stress and uncertainty, and encouraging action for the common good.

If you are looking for an opportunity to express your thoughts and feelings about the natural, built and social environments, this may be a good fit for you. We strive to provide a safe, non-judgmental space and sharing is invited and optional, not required.

The workshop series "How Do You Perceive the World?" and other activities conducted by Arts Healing are made possible by a grant from UM's Arts Initiative.