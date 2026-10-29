Inspired by...The Holidays: A Collection of Short Plays
Inspired by...The Holidays: A Collection of Short Plays
Join us for a collection of short plays inspired by the holidays! Featuring live music by Tom Hett.
December 4-6 and 11-13 at The Back Office Studio (13 N Washington St)
Friday-Saturday at 7:30pm | Sunday at 2pm
$20 General | $12 Students/Seniors
The Back Office Studio
$12 - $20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Neighborhood Theatre Group
info@ntgypsi.org
Artist Group Info
crysta@ntgypsi.org
The Back Office Studio
13 N Washington StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197