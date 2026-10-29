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Inspired by...The Holidays: A Collection of Short Plays

Inspired by...The Holidays: A Collection of Short Plays

Join us for a collection of short plays inspired by the holidays! Featuring live music by Tom Hett

December 4-6 and 11-13 at The Back Office Studio (13 N Washington St)

Friday-Saturday at 7:30pm | Sunday at 2pm

$20 General | $12 Students/Seniors

The Back Office Studio
$12 - $20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Neighborhood Theatre Group
info@ntgypsi.org
https://www.ntgypsi.org/

Artist Group Info

crysta@ntgypsi.org
The Back Office Studio
13 N Washington St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197