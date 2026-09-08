Jackie Greene
Jackie Greene
Americana and roots singer-songwriter Jackie Greene is a jack-of-all-trades and an artist who can croon over soulful piano ballads as much as he can shred a bluesy guitar solo. Since the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album 'Gone Wanderin’,' Greene has built an enduring audience through a relentless touring schedule with the likes of BB King, Mark Knopfler, Susan Tedeschi, and Taj Mahal.
The Ark
$35.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Ark
barb@theark.org
Artist Group Info
Jackie Greene
greta@theark.org
The Ark
316 S. Main StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org