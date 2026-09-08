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Jackie Greene

Jackie Greene

Americana and roots singer-songwriter Jackie Greene is a jack-of-all-trades and an artist who can croon over soulful piano ballads as much as he can shred a bluesy guitar solo. Since the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album 'Gone Wanderin’,' Greene has built an enduring audience through a relentless touring schedule with the likes of BB King, Mark Knopfler, Susan Tedeschi, and Taj Mahal.

The Ark
$35.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Ark
barb@theark.org
https://theark.org

Artist Group Info

Jackie Greene
greta@theark.org
https://www.jackiegreene.com/
The Ark
316 S. Main Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org
https://theark.org