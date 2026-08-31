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Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again

Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again

There and Back Again features the sounds of Joaquin Moore Galvan on saxophone, Milo Stout on piano, Daphne Titterington on bass, and Max Welterlen on drums. The quartet, made up of University of Michigan students, is a collaborative effort that seeks to showcase their compositions and arrangements of jazz, R&B, and pop standards. Perfect for a fun and engaging night of music for everyone!

Date change from before!!!!

Blue Llama Jazz Club
$25
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

joaquinemoore@gmail.com
Blue Llama Jazz Club
314 S. Main Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
hello@bluellamaclub.com
https://www.bluellamaclub.com/