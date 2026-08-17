JLC HUGE Book Sale

Hello from Joe and Hailey, the organizers of this sale. Please read below so you can understand who we are and why you should come to this book sale. You won't be disappointed with our sale, we promise!

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books (givemybooks.com). We have some of the most popular titles available, as well as extremely eclectic vintage/ antique books that change EVERY sale. The books are valuable to readers in general, to collectors and resellers, (Amazon, eBay, Bookstores, Dealers, Etc.) with EXTREMELY reasonable prices. This is a sale that is worth coming to!! Again, I promise.

This is the SEPTEMBER 2026 sale with all details outlined below under "SALE DETAILS". Check out the links below for facebook event dates for the rest of 2026 - be sure to click interested for December sale to get reminders:

DECEMBER https://www.facebook.com/share/1H2CtrqAE1/

SALE DETAILS - Cash and Credit Accepted! What: A well organized, categorized book sale with 40,000+ books. There will also be around 5,000+ DVDs and CDs Hundreds of audiobooks Video Games Puzzles Board Games

Price List: WEDNESDAY: PREMIUM ACCESS DAY Children's Picture and Story Books - $2 ALL other books - $4 (including YA/J.Fic/Graphic Novels)

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: Children's Picture and Story Books - $1 ALL other books -$2 (including YA/J.Fic/Graphic Novels)

CDs $2 single CDs $4 set DVD’s (not including seasons) - $3 DVD’s (seasons and box sets) - $5 Audiobooks - $3 Video Games (Xbox, Wii, Game Cube, Etc.) - $5 Puzzles - $3 Board Games - $5

When: 2026 Sale Dates: September 23 - 26, 2026 December 2-5, 2026

Mark Your Calendars!

Wednesday is a special day for ANYONE and EVERYONE who wants PREMIUM ACCESS to the best selection of books.

The general sale is run Thursday -Saturday.

Hours: PREMIUM ACCESS DAY (P.A.D) Wednesday - 9:00am - 8:00pm ADMISSION: Free Children's Picture and Story Books - $2 ALL other books - $4

TEACHERS NIGHT Wednesday - 4:00pm - 8:00pm ADMISSION: Free ALL BOOKS ARE REGULAR PRICES FOR TEACHERS DURING TEACHER NIGHT IF: Every Teacher/Homeschoolers MUST show proof of teaching at checkout for access to regular prices, and their discount. No Exceptions. No proof means books are premium access day prices mentioned above. Please bring your proof of teaching/homeschooling.

GENERAL SALE Thursday - Saturday, 9:00am-8:00pm ADMISSION: Free Children's Picture Books and Story Books - $1 ALL other books - $2

Where: The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Building "A"

Discount for Teachers and Homeschool Families: We offer a 10% discount to any teacher or home school family regardless of which day you purchase your books. You simply need to prove that you indeed qualify (please bring proof). Homeschoolers, get creative with your proof we will accept it.

Final Note About Premium Access Day and Teachers Night:

Because both will be going on at the same time and the books are at different prices, we would like to request that everyone who utilizes the teacher night’s regular prices and the teacher discount will be using the books to benefit their students, classrooms or homeschool households. We understand that teachers/parents also like to read adult fiction and nonfiction books too, so we are happy to give you the regular prices and discount and free books for those books as well, as you buy books for your students.

The purpose of this section is to request that nobody will misuse the teacher night prices and discounts if they are, in fact, buying books to resell or otherwise using the books for their personal use rather than for the benefit of children or classrooms. Therefore, we reserve the right to refuse the teacher discounts of free books and regular prices and 10% off at our discretion on Wednesday.

We love giving free books, special prices and discounts, but we also would like to be honored regarding the purpose of the special times. Thank you for this.

So, Please, come to the sale. Please, tell others about it. Please, have a wonderful day today! Thank you! - Joe and Hailey See less

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Saline, Michigan