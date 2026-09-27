Jump-start Your Next Chapter: A Fireside Chat with Author Kerry Hannon

Nationally-Acclaimed Author to Headline Glacier Hills Foundation Signature Series Launch

ANN ARBOR, MI (September 28, 2026) – Thanks to a generous anniversary donation given to The Glacier Hills Foundation for the purpose of providing educational and informational community programs, Glacier Hills and Trinity Health Senior Communities are proud to announce special events coming this fall and in Spring 2027. The Art & Science of Living Well signature series will launch Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in the Washtenaw Community College Morris Lawrence Building in Room ML 101. Attendees should park in Lot #1.

Nationally-acclaimed author, workplace futurist, and leading voice on longevity Kerry Hannon will explore how evolving ideas about work, purpose, and aging are reshaping the way older adults think about the chapter following retirement. In “Jump-start Your Next Chapter: a Fireside Conversation with Kerry Hannon,” she will share insights on creating a future defined by meaning, growth, and possibility at every age.

Immediately following the event, guests will be invited to enjoy refreshments. Hannon will sign copies of her 2025 book Retirement Bites, available for sale at the venue.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public; however, advance registration is required. To reserve tickets, please register at GlacierHills.org or by calling Glacier Hills at 734.929.6811 prior to October 14.

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Kerry Hannon