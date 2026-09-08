This holiday season, acclaimed vocalist Kat Edmonson returns with a dazzling new chapter in her celebrated career: the November 6, 2026 release of her latest album, Have Your Merry Christmas With Me, followed by a nationwide tour beginning Thanksgiving and continuing through the end of December. Have Your Merry Christmas With Me by Kat Edmonson plays like the soundtrack to a classic romantic comedy—lush, witty, soulful, and filled with longing, flirtation, and holiday warmth. Blending nostalgia, celebration, and holiday spirit, this concert feels both classic and new, with all the makings of a cherished seasonal tradition.