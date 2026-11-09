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“Kennedy’s Only Hero: How JFK's Obsession with Winston Churchill Defined His Presidency”

“Kennedy’s Only Hero: How JFK's Obsession with Winston Churchill Defined His Presidency”

John F. Kennedy’s fascination with Winston Churchill determined his political beliefs, transformed his life, and defined his presidency. Despite Churchill’s astonishing effect upon Kennedy, the relationship between the two men has remained largely unknown. Joel Nelson, author of “Kennedy’s Only Hero”, will reveal the true extent of the fascination, and how it colored every part of Kennedy’s life and Presidency.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
FREE to the public
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
(734)205-0569
terra.brock@nara.gov
fordlibrarymuseum.gov
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
1000 Beal Ave.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 205-0555
ford.library@nara.gov
https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/