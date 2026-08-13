Kirk Gibson Foundation Announces 2027 Everybody vs. Parkinson's 2 Gala

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring exceptional dining, entertainment, exclusive auction opportunities and inspiring stories from individuals whose lives have been transformed through the Foundation's work. The hilarious comedy team, and University of Michigan alumni, the Sklar Brothers will host the evening. With six critically acclaimed comedy albums released, The Sklar Brothers are one of the most inflection comedy teams of all time, and headline shows all over North America, bringing one of the most unique comedy duo acts ever to the stage. In addition, the sensational Jerry Ross Band will also perform a variety of music genres throughout the evening. The event also offers unique opportunities for supporters to engage with Kirk Gibson while helping expand the Foundation's impact.

Individual tickets for the Everybody vs. Parkinson’s 2 Gala are now available for $500 each on the events page at www.kirkgibsonfoundation.org.

Proceeds from the Everybody vs. Parkinson's 2 Gala will directly support four key initiatives:

Advocacy: Expanding access to care, increasing research funding and advancing public policy.

Research: Building evidence demonstrating the impact of exercise, movement, nutrition and therapeutic programming on slowing disease progression and improving quality of life.

Replication: Helping communities across Michigan and beyond establish Parkinson's wellness centers modeled after the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness.

Expanding Programming: Continuing to evaluate and enhance best-in-class fitness, education and therapy programs for people living with Parkinson's disease.

For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets, visit the events page at www.kirkgibsonfoundation.org

