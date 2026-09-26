LOOKS Campaign Premiere - A Free Virtual Meeting About the Smile

A free virtual meeting opens the LOOKS campaign on 1 December 2026 at 12:00 Eastern Time (18:00 CET). It lasts two hours, costs nothing and needs no registration.

LOOKS is a documentary project about appearance and aesthetics that starts from oral health. The smile carries a large share of how people are judged at first sight, yet the science behind it is rarely explained outside a clinic.

The meeting presents the project, its educational mission and the resources it publishes. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section written for a general audience.

Produced by Pawel Lipka, whose earlier work includes animation for The Garfield Show and visual effects for the feature film Suicide Room.

https://looksphilosophy.com/education