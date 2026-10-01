Theatre NOVA presents:

MAESTRO

by Michael Alan Herman

September 25-October 18, 2026

Fridays 8:00 pm, Saturdays 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, Sundays 2:00 pm

A Cheeky Comedy in Breeches and Bodices

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Amadeus meets Bridgerton in this breeches and bodices comedy. When the royal maestro dies in 18th century Vienna, two composers vie for his position. Love, pistols at dawn, and outrageous sarcasm will prove that one of them is a misunderstood genius and the other... is a maestro. ​

Directed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director Briana O’Neal, the production features David Galido as Fabian, Allison Megroet as Fleur, Emily Wilson-Tobin as Marie, and Oscar Quiroz as Pascal. The creative and production team includes Briana O’Neal as Set Designer, Meme Resnick as Stage Manager, Avalon McNew as Lighting Designer, Brit Connors as Sound Designer, Josie Eli Herman as Costume Designer, Kat Walsh as Intimacy Director, and Mars Lancaster as Assistant Lighting Designer.