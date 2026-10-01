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Maestro by Michael Alan Herman

Maestro by Michael Alan Herman

Theatre NOVA presents:
MAESTRO
by Michael Alan Herman
September 25-October 18, 2026
Fridays 8:00 pm, Saturdays 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, Sundays 2:00 pm

A Cheeky Comedy in Breeches and Bodices


Amadeus meets Bridgerton in this breeches and bodices comedy. When the royal maestro dies in 18th century Vienna, two composers vie for his position. Love, pistols at dawn, and outrageous sarcasm will prove that one of them is a misunderstood genius and the other... is a maestro. ​

Directed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director Briana O’Neal, the production features David Galido as Fabian, Allison Megroet as Fleur, Emily Wilson-Tobin as Marie, and Oscar Quiroz as Pascal. The creative and production team includes Briana O’Neal as Set Designer, Meme Resnick as Stage Manager, Avalon McNew as Lighting Designer, Brit Connors as Sound Designer, Josie Eli Herman as Costume Designer, Kat Walsh as Intimacy Director, and Mars Lancaster as Assistant Lighting Designer.

Theatre NOVA
$33 General, $30 Seniors (65+), Students $20
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Theatre NOVA
7346358450
a2theatrenova@gmail.com
Theatre NOVA

Artist Group Info

Theatre NOVA
a2theatrenova@gmail.com
www.theatrenova.org
Theatre NOVA
410 W Huron St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103
7346358450
a2theatrenova@gmail.com
https://www.theatrenova.org/