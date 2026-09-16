Making the Invisible Visible - Creative responses to issues in our social, natural & built environments

Making the Invisible Visible" is one of several events coordinated by Arts Healing Within & Across Communities. We offer a non-judgmental, safe place to meet and mingle with others as we explore creative responses to violence (broadly defined) as it is witnessed and/or experienced within our environments (social, natural, and built) and the stories we have inherited.

Watch scenes from Panther in the Sky written by Chicago playwright Lani T. Montreal and engage in a community conversation about the issues in the play. Take time to network with others concerned about our community. Learn about how arts can be a form of memory, resilience, resistance, and healing.

We are reserving time for community sharing / open mic. Creatives who are interested in sharing work related to the theme "Making the Invisible Visible", can inform us using the registration form. Visual art, photography, music, dance, are welcome, along with works from writers and poets.

The event is free and made possible with funding from the UM Arts Initiative and Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention.