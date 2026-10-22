MAMA's Coffeehouse presents Joe Jencks & Deidre McCalla co-bill

Co-bill: JOE JENCKS & DEIDRE McCALLA

7PM DOOR 7:30 PM CONCERT

Admission $20, $18 student/senior

Cash or check at door only

Joe Jencks is a 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago, IL. Merging conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing, Joe delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove, and grit. Joe is noted for his unique merging of musical beauty, social consciousness, and spiritual exploration. Blending well-crafted instrumentals and vivid songwriting, Joe Jencks serves it all up with a lyric baritone voice that has the edgy richness of a sea-salt caramel.

Deidre McCalla doesn’t merely take the stage - she owns it. Her songs embody hope and celebration, struggle, loss, and longing - sometimes all at once. A Black woman, mother, lesbian, feminist, Deidre McCalla has long stood at the forefront of acoustic singer-songwriters reshaping expectations of how Black folk do folk. Deidre’s songwriting carries an unyieldingly honest perspective expressed with a lyric touch that relentlessly celebrates the power and diversity of the human spirit. Deidre McCalla sings of the politics and passions that fuel our lives.