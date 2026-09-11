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Marching with the First Female Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Marching with the First Female Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Just over fifty years ago, a groundbreaking moment changed the course of history. On
October 7, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed Public Law 94-106, opening enrollment
to women at all US service academies.

Hear how that moment impacted Kathleen Kornahrens and her fellow graduates, as she relays her experience as a member of the first class to include women at the US Air Force Academy, over half a century later. She will be joined by her classmate Colonel Gail Colvin, USAF (Ret.) to examine the legacy of President Ford’s signature.

Following the talk there will be a sale and signing of Kornharen’s book, "“Bring Me Men…”
Brought Women: Marching with the First Female Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy".

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
FREE to the public
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
(734)205-0569
terra.brock@nara.gov
fordlibrarymuseum.gov
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
1000 Beal Ave.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 205-0555
ford.library@nara.gov
https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/