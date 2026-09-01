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Mavens & Mocktails

Mavens & Mocktails

Join us for an engaging interview with Erin Knott, Executive Director at Equality Michigan, an organization that educates and advocates to change Michigan laws and address issues that disproportionately impact LGBTQ+ lives. Erin is a powerful progressive activist, who has dedicated herself to championing social and economic justice and equality for all. Gather your female friends, of all ages, to take in the personal tellings of powerful, purposeful lives.

Zou Zou's Cafe
$30.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Sky
excitethesky@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/excitethesky
Zou Zou's Cafe
101 S. Main Street
Chelsea, Michigan 48118