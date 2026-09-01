Mavens & Mocktails
Mavens & Mocktails
Join us for an engaging interview with Erin Knott, Executive Director at Equality Michigan, an organization that educates and advocates to change Michigan laws and address issues that disproportionately impact LGBTQ+ lives. Erin is a powerful progressive activist, who has dedicated herself to championing social and economic justice and equality for all. Gather your female friends, of all ages, to take in the personal tellings of powerful, purposeful lives.
Zou Zou's Cafe
$30.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Sky
excitethesky@gmail.com
Zou Zou's Cafe
101 S. Main StreetChelsea, Michigan 48118