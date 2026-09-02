MIRC Benefit Concert with Charlie King and Annie Patterson
MIRC Benefit Concert with Charlie King and Annie Patterson
Two of our country's finest activist folk singers, Charlie King and Annie Patterson, will perform in a benefit for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. All proceeds will go towards hiring an additional attorney to provide critical legal services for our immigrant neighbors in Washtenaw County, whose lives have been disrupted by the record number of ICE arrests and deportations. Charlie is a musical storyteller and political satirist in the tradition of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Annie Patterson is a master song interpreter and co-creator of the popular songbooks Rise Up Singing and Rise Again, used by singing groups around the world.
Genesis of Ann Arbor
$25-$50 ($10 low income)
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Immigrant Rights Center
Artist Group Info
Charlie King
Genesis of Ann Arbor
2309 Packard StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104