MIRC Benefit Concert with Charlie King and Annie Patterson

Two of our country's finest activist folk singers, Charlie King and Annie Patterson, will perform in a benefit for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. All proceeds will go towards hiring an additional attorney to provide critical legal services for our immigrant neighbors in Washtenaw County, whose lives have been disrupted by the record number of ICE arrests and deportations. Charlie is a musical storyteller and political satirist in the tradition of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Annie Patterson is a master song interpreter and co-creator of the popular songbooks Rise Up Singing and Rise Again, used by singing groups around the world.