Motortown All-Stars Concert

Let's celebrate Valentine’s early with the timeless soul of Motown! Assembled from members and former members of The Temptations, The Contours & The Miracles, the Motortown All-Stars’ show is jam-packed with impeccable harmonies, dazzling choreography, and those timeless Motown grooves that you know and love.

Dance, sing along, or just sit back (if you can) and watch as they perform all of the greatest hits from The Temptations, The Miracles, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and more, all with that unmistakable Motown feel.

PERSONAL CARE ITEM DRIVE

Doors to the lobby open at 6:30pm. Please bring a personal care item and/or paper product donation for the Salvation Army’s warming center in Howell. The Salvation Army is committed to providing long-term and temporary shelter and support to individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness. They also offer essential services such as meals, clothing, and hygiene supplies.