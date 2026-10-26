© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get election coverage information

Motortown All-Stars Concert

Motortown All-Stars Concert

Let's celebrate Valentine’s early with the timeless soul of Motown! Assembled from members and former members of The Temptations, The Contours & The Miracles, the Motortown All-Stars’ show is jam-packed with impeccable harmonies, dazzling choreography, and those timeless Motown grooves that you know and love.

Dance, sing along, or just sit back (if you can) and watch as they perform all of the greatest hits from The Temptations, The Miracles, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and more, all with that unmistakable Motown feel.

PERSONAL CARE ITEM DRIVE
Doors to the lobby open at 6:30pm. Please bring a personal care item and/or paper product donation for the Salvation Army’s warming center in Howell. The Salvation Army is committed to providing long-term and temporary shelter and support to individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness. They also offer essential services such as meals, clothing, and hygiene supplies.

Brighton Center for the Performing Arts
29-54
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brighton Center for the Performing Arts BCPA
8102994130
bcpa@brightonk12.com
www.bcpashows.com

Artist Group Info

Motortown All-Stars
englunde@brightonk12.com
Brighton Center for the Performing Arts
7878 Brighton Road
Brighton, Michigan 48116
(810) 299-4130
bcpa@brightonk12.com
https://www.brightonperformingarts.com/