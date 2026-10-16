Mr. B & The Kerrytown Stompers: Let the Good Times Stomp!

They filled the House with joy last December, and they’re coming back for more. Boogie-woogie and blues piano master Mark Lincoln Braun (Mr. B) returns to KCH with The Kerrytown Stompers, Ann Arbor’s own champions of traditional jazz, for a second helping of the electrifying, foot-stomping chemistry that had last year’s audience grinning ear to ear. Led by drummer and washboard player Pete Siers, the band features Dave Kosmyna (cornet), Alex Belhaj (guitar), and Chris Tabaczynski (bass saxophone) — a lineup of Michigan jazz veterans who play with the kind of easy authenticity that only comes from years on the bandstand together. From Mr. B’s thunderous left hand to the Stompers’ driving, joyful rhythms, this reunion promises another rollicking tour through early jazz and blues. If you caught them last year, you already know to get your tickets early. If you missed it, here’s your second chance to see two forces of Michigan’s jazz scene make magic together.