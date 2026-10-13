"Navigating the Uncertainty of Today's Rental Market" offers practical conversation on cash flow, repairs, banking, and long-term planning

WHAT: A free, in-person panel discussion and Q&A for local rental property owners, hosted by University Bank and the Ann Arbor Housing Commission. The moderated panel covers four practical areas owners are dealing with now:

Cash-flow management and financial stability

Property repairs and small-scale rehab financing

Banking and financial tools for rental operations

Wealth building and long-term planning

Attendees can bring their own questions to an open Q&A and connect with other owners over complimentary food and drinks. Registrants receive a short survey so the panel can focus on the questions that matter most to them.

WHEN: Thursday, October 29, 2026. Doors and check-in 5:30 PM; program 6:00–8:00 PM.

WHERE: Union Rec, 545 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

WHO: Presented by University Bank with the Ann Arbor Housing Commission. Panelists: Ken Sprinkles and Renae Cranham of University Bank; Ben Bolen, CFP, of University Investment Services; Weneshia Brand of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission; and Josh Blair of University Lending Group.

WHY IT MATTERS: Many independent rental owners face rising operating and repair costs while rents and financing conditions limit their options. The panel focuses on the parts of the business owners can control: budgeting and reserves, planning and financing repairs, organizing rental finances, and long-term decisions about their properties.

COST AND REGISTRATION: No cost to attend, thanks to University Bank. Registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navigating-the-uncertainty-of-todays-rental-market-tickets-1998520131512

About University Bank: University Bank is an FDIC-insured, locally owned and locally managed community bank primarily serving the cities of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti of Washtenaw County, Michigan. The Community Banking operation focuses on local businesses, residents, and non-profit organizations. Other community banking specialties include highly competitive deposit products, residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, and business loans. Insurance is also available to our customers through our wholly owned subsidiary, Ann Arbor Insurance Centre.

