Our Own Thing Chorale presents Impact!
Our Own Thing Chorale presents Impact!
Concert Fundraiser Gala Remembering Dr. Willis C. Patterson Founder of the Our Own Thing Chorale and the Our Own Thing Instructional Program.
IMPACT! will feature a rich tapestry of tributes and music, reflective of Dr. Patterson's life's work. Performers include the Our Own Thing Chorale and professional artists who were former students of Patterson, as well as products of both the Chorale and Instructional Program.
A celebratory reception with refreshments follows the Concert.
First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor
$100
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Our Own Thing Chorale
JANET@OUROWNTHING.ORG
First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor
4001 Ann Arbor-Saline RdAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103
LatinMusicAndDanceCelebration@gmail.com