Our Own Thing Chorale presents Impact!

Concert Fundraiser Gala Remembering Dr. Willis C. Patterson Founder of the Our Own Thing Chorale and the Our Own Thing Instructional Program.

IMPACT! will feature a rich tapestry of tributes and music, reflective of Dr. Patterson's life's work. Performers include the Our Own Thing Chorale and professional artists who were former students of Patterson, as well as products of both the Chorale and Instructional Program.

A celebratory reception with refreshments follows the Concert.

