© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get election coverage information

Photos with Santa at Mall of Monroe – Monroe, MI

Photos with Santa at Mall of Monroe – Monroe, MI

Santa is coming to Mall of Monroe! Bring the whole family for professional photos with Santa, captured by Souvenir Photograph. Reserve a time online to skip the wait, or walk up. Prints and digital packages are available on-site. Dates: Sat 11/21 – Thu 12/24/2026. Hours: see booking page.

Mall of Monroe
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Souvenir Photograph
mbryce@souvenirphotograph.com
Mall of Monroe
2121 N Monroe St
Monroe, Michigan 48162
https://www.spphotostation.com/book/mall-of-monroe