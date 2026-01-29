Photos with Santa at Mall of Monroe – Monroe, MI
Photos with Santa at Mall of Monroe – Monroe, MI
Santa is coming to Mall of Monroe! Bring the whole family for professional photos with Santa, captured by Souvenir Photograph. Reserve a time online to skip the wait, or walk up. Prints and digital packages are available on-site. Dates: Sat 11/21 – Thu 12/24/2026. Hours: see booking page.
Mall of Monroe
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Souvenir Photograph
mbryce@souvenirphotograph.com
Mall of Monroe
2121 N Monroe StMonroe, Michigan 48162