Ronald McDonald House Ann Arbor is inviting the community to rally for families this fall at the second annual Rally for the House, a fun-filled pickleball event supporting families who stay at the House while their children receive medical care. The event will take place Sunday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wolverine Pickleball in Ann Arbor.

Following a successful inaugural event in 2025, Rally for the House returns for its second year with a morning designed for pickleball players of all skill levels, families, and community supporters. In addition to time on the courts, attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities, connect with fellow supporters, and come together around a shared goal: helping Ronald McDonald House Ann Arbor keep families close during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

Rally for the House is part of a larger campaign, Battle for the Houses presented by Meijer, an annual competition between Ronald McDonald House Ann Arbor and Ronald McDonald House Mid-Michigan that plays off the Michigan and Michigan State football rivalry while raising awareness and support for both Houses.

Event Highlights & Purpose

Family-Friendly Festivities: Enjoy a day of pickleball fun all in support of Ronald McDonald House Ann Arbor

The chance to interact with former U-M Football Alum

Delicious food options, including a taco truck and a self-pour beverage wall

Non-pickleball activities including volleyball, bocce ball, Kids Zone, and bag toss

Proceeds from the event help support Ronald McDonald House Ann Arbor’s mission to provide essential services that allow families to remain near their hospitalized children.